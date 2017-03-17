Gedong-Simunjan road needs repair

KUCHING: The Gedong-Simunjan road needs to be properly repaired or resurfaced, and not just filling the potholes with gravels and sand.

PKR Petra Jaya deputy youth chief Jamilah Baharuddin said this to comment on Gedong assemblyman Datuk Naroden Majais recent statement that the road, which was completed about two years ago at a cost of RM120 million, was in a very bad shape as a result of lack of maintenance.

“I would like to thank Datuk Naroden Majais who is also Assistant Minister for Resource Planning, for raising the issue. It is actually a new road. It was completed about two years ago. Following his statement, I actually went to Simunjan last weekend to check.

“Following the statement (by Naroden), some people have done some maintenance work on the road. What they did was to fill the potholes with gravels but that is not enough. The road needs to be properly repaired or resurfaced and not just with the filling of potholes with gravels and sand.”

Jamilah believed that the Public Works Department (PWD) should conduct a thorough investigation on the poor condition of the road.

“We would like to know whether the road was constructed in compliance with the requirements/standards because the cost involved is a huge sum. The cost included the construction of bridges connecting Gedong and Simunjan.”

She said it was important for the road to be constructed in accordance with the requirements and standards, considering that it was an important road especially for the people in Simunjan.

“The road actually cuts down the travel time between Kuching and Simunjan. It takes about three hours using the old road. With the new road it takes only two hours.

“This is an important road. The PWD should also let us know how they will remedy this. Will the contractor be asked to repair or resurface the road and what will be the cost if a contractor is asked to do it?”