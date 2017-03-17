Government to fix 315 houses in Tapin

RANTAU, South Kalimantan: The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) will repair 315 uninhabitable houses in Tapin District, South Kalimantan, through self-help housing stimulus assistance program (BSPs) in 2017, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of Housing, Settlement and Land Agency Mujiarto in Rantau on Wednesday said BSPs aid is the first to be distributed in Tapin.

“A total of 315 homes to receive BSPs assistance from the PUPR Ministry are in three sub-districts. The program will soon be realized,” he said. He estimated the work to start in April.

The three sub-districts that will receive the assistance program are Bakarangan for as many as 146 houses, Binuang 75 houses, and 94 houses in Bungur.

BSPs program is intended that local governments could encourage community to help each other and worked together to repair their homes because the program is simply a stimulant.

“The government wants to revive the culture of mutual cooperation (gotong royong) as the identity of our nation,” he said again.

PUPR Ministry in cooperation with local governments assessed prospective beneficiaries in accordance with regulation.

BSPs recipients are three categories, namely light category with the amount of help of Rp7.5 million, then Rp10 million for medium category, and the category of weight with the help of Rp15 million.

Tapin district government has recruited a coordinator and seven facilitators. Later, each facilitator will oversee the construction of 50 houses of BSPs recipients.

“Those who will be in charge of verifying, monitoring and to report the final of workmanship,” he said.