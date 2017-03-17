Govt to monitor usage of Malaysian materials in mega projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is set to formulate a mechanism to monitor usage of Malaysian materials and services in mega construction projects in the country and overseas.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said it would be jointly developed by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

“Malaysian products have been outstanding (in the export market). There’s no reason why we can’t increase the percentage of local products in the course of construction,” he added.

However, Mustapa said the government would not force the construction sector to adhere to this requirement.

“But, we want to strongly encourage them to use Malaysian products,” he told reporters after officiating the Specialised Building Materials Supply Chains Conference 2017 yesterday.

Mustapa stressed that industry players need to eradicate criticism and the negative perception towards Malaysian products and services.

He had earlier witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between the developer of Forest City, Country Garden Pacific View Sdn Bhd, with three companies, Kumpulan Pendidikan YPJ Sdn Bhd, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and Lafarge Cement Sdn Bhd.

The development and construction activities of the Forest City project will involve business of around RM1.2 billion for 32 local contractors and more than 100 suppliers for its intial phase of two years under the local sourcing programme. — Bernama