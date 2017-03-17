Hunt on for illegal N. Korean workers

Police, Immigration Dept rounding up overstaying North Koreans, those with legal papers free to leave state

KUCHING: The police and the Immigration Department are now going all out to hunt 87 North Korean workers with expired work permits still employed in the state.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat said locating them is top priority for the enforcement agencies.

“We are all out to locate them to send them back home,” Masir told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

He also disclosed that North Korean workers holding valid documents are allowed to leave the country if they wished to do so, “For the North Korean workers who have valid working permits and documents, if they want to go back, they can be sent back. The question now is whether their employers are willing to let them go,” he said, adding that currently, there are 36 North Korean workers holding legal permits to work in Sarawak.

Recently, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg disclosed that there were 176 North Koreans working in construction and mining sectors in the state but out of the 176, only 36 possessed valid work permits while the rest of 140 had been staying here as illegal workers.

On March 7, 37 of them were rounded up at Kuala Tatau for overstaying. Ten days later on March 13, another 16 were detained by the authorities in Lawas. So far a total of 53 of them have been arrested by the authorities.

North Korean workers have been known to be working in Sarawak especially in coal mines and the construction sector. As they were reclusive, their presence was not known to the public.

They found themselves in the limelight following the assassination of Kim Jong-nam the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jongun, at KLIA 2 on Feb 13.

When contacted, Sarawak police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the police were now working closely with the Immigration Department to locate the illegal North Koreans.

At press time, State Immigration director Ken Leben could not be reached for comments.