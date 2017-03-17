Increase GLC-private sector tie-ups – CM

KOTA KINABALU: Collaborations between state government-linked and private companies should be increased in various industries in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman.

He said economic development boosting partnerships must be pivoted on the interest of the people and focused on all sectors so that Sabah can withstand unfavourable economic surprises in the future.

“Oil and Gas is a growth sector that Sabah is very keen to continue developing, including via the downstream processing of this natural commodity, along with agricultural development with a focus on producing palm oil, manufacturing from the related downstream opportunities and tourism.

“Sabah is diversifying its economic base. This will help Sabah and local businesses to attract both Malaysian and foreign investors to work alongside us in growing our economy. It is also wise for us to not only focus on one economy sector in a challenging global environment that requires us to always stay one step ahead,” he stressed at the Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC) 3rd Phase Gas Distribution Project launch.

“I would like to reiterate that this and all other assets must bring benefit to the people in order to achieve the objectives that have been set out in the state and federal plans,” added the Chief Minister.

Musa reminded that present and future partnerships must emphasize on key benefits such as the creation of employment and human capital development, opportunities for local businesses, new technology acquirement and lowering the cost of doing business.

The SEC 3rd Phase Gas Distribution Project, involving China’s Zhangjiagang Furui Special Equipment (FURUISE) Co Ltd, will entail the cost-saving liquefied natural gas distribution in Sabah.

“I also urge you (SEC) to look at replicating your business model to other parts of Sabah, and aim towards having an international presence in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Phillipines – East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) region in the future,” said Musa.

“Our other GLCs are also in discussion with other Chinese (National) investors and I look forward to seeing more collaborations take place,” he noted.

Assistant Industrial Development Minister Datuk Bolkiah Ismail, SEC chairman Datuk Au Kam Wah, SEC CEO Datuk Harun Ismail, Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai, China Consul General Chen Peijie, FURUISE president Wu Pin Fang, Industrial Development Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Hashim Paijan, and Sabah Economic Planning Unit director Datuk Osman Jamal were also present at the ceremony.