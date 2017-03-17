KSMC will embark on landscaping work when funds available

KUCHING: Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (KSMC) will embark on landscaping and greening of the town when funds become available.

On top of that, the municipal council would also upgrade its services to the public and revisit the proposed waste management plant, its chairman Datuk Peter Minos said when contacted yesterday.

With the upgrading of status from district to municipal council on Nov 11 last year, the council was expected to do more, he added.

“KSMC intends to do all these and given time and more financial and manpower resources, we will be able to manage,” he said when announcing several big projects to be launched here by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg. He was confident the residents of Kota Samarahan were a happy lot.

“The chief minister will open many projects in Kota Samarahan. The people are very happy that very soon the chief minister will open new projects in their area. He will launch a big housing project for civil servants and a Perodua motor festival and possibly open the huge, iconic Aiman Mall in Kota Samarahan,” he said.

The usual housing and commercial buildings were on-going, Minos added.

“In fact, houses and shops are popping up like mushrooms everyday in the area, showing that Kota Samarahan is the fastest growing area in Sarawak. Starting this year, the council will celebrate Gawai Dayak, Hari Raya and Chinese New Year celebrations. KSMC Day will be held on Nov 11 in celebration of the birth of the municipal council.

“It’s going to be an eventful and busy year for the municipal council this year,” said Minos.