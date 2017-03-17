Lorry driver’s daughter closer to her dream of becoming doctor

SANDAKAN: The dream of a lorry driver’s daughter to become a doctor is one step closer when Surianti Sendeng of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Perempuan achieved 9A’s in her 2016 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Sharing her path to success, Surianti said she had to wake up at 4am on weekdays as she needed to catch a public bus to the school.

Despite having to use a public transport to school which could take a long time, Surianti said that she could still manage her time well.

“The key (to achieving good result) is to plan early,” she said, adding that she started preparing for a study plan months before the examination.

Surianti said that she was surprised with her result because she was not ‘gifted’, but depended fully on commitment and hard work.

“I plan to further my studies in matriculation college and study medicine at a local university. My result is a good start for me to pursue my ambition to become a doctor,” she said.

She thanked the school teachers and principal for their hard work in making sure that their students succeeded.

Nurul Farihah Mordin, who also scored 9A’s, shared that she did need not to put in extra efforts studying at home as she gave her full attention in class.

“What the teachers taught in class is enough to equip us to score good results in our examination,” she said.

SMK Perempuan ranked as the sixth best in Sabah and the best in Sandakan for its School Average Grade (Gred Purata Sekolah) at 3.67.

Senior Assistant (Student Welfare) of SMK Perempuan, Liew Jing Mei, said that her school’s achievement was due to various programmes organized for its students, including Program Kelas Pecutan Awal, Pecutan Kelas Pintas, Program Celik Peperiksaan and SPM Workshop programme.