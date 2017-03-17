MACC applauded for acting on Immigration bribery case

MIRI: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received praise from both sides of the political divide for arresting 11 Immigration officers suspected to have taken bribes to not act against illegal foreign workers.

Sibuti Member of Parliament Ahmad Lai Bujang said MACC’s actions are necessary to stop the issue of illegal foreign workers from threatening the state’s security.

“Good job by MACC in ensuring the state is cleared of illegal immigrants and the integrity of the government department is upheld,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“Follow-up action by MACC will stop these negative activities and give a good impression to the public that there is no hanky-panky involving illegal immigrants.”

He added that late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was insistent on clamping down on illegal immigrants to ensure Sarawak did not become like Sabah.

Meanwhile, state Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary Alan Ling also praised MACC for ‘cleaning up’ enforcement agencies such as the Immigration Department.

“Corrupt practices exist with collaboration unless one party – who either receives or gives the bride – immediately lodges a report to the authorities; otherwise both parties are deemed guilty in promoting a corrupt society,” he said.

He advised the public to refrain from giving bribes as under the MACC Act 2009, both the giver and receiver can be prosecuted for corruption in court and face jail time as well as a fine.

“The purpose is to instil good values and show zero tolerance to corrupt practices in society,” added Ling.

On Wednesday, MACC arrested 11 Immigration officers – six of whom are women – for allegedly receiving bribes of between RM200 and RM5,000 to turn a blind eye to foreign workers who did not possess valid travel documents or work permits.

All 11 were yesterday remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations into the case.