Man arrested for possessing home-made gun, bullets

LAHAD DATU: The police here nabbed a man at Kampung Silabukan Peringkat Satu, Jalan Tungku for illegal possession of firearms.

District police chief ACP Hamzah Ahmad yesterday said the 29-year-old suspect was detained during an operation on Wednesday.

“The suspect was nabbed inside an unnumbered house. Upon inspection, a home-made gun, or known locally as bakakuk and two bullets were found inside the house.

“Investigations found that the home-made gun was used for hunting and the suspect possessed the weapon without a licence,” he said.

Hamzah said the police also seized a home-made gun barrel and stock.

The suspect is now under police custody for investigation of where he got the ammunition.

Hamzah urged firearms licence holders to not supply any ammunition to individuals who do not have a legal firearm licence.

He added that the case would be investigated under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

Meanwhile, police also detained a 21-year-old Filipino for stealing electric cables at a squatter settlement along Jalan Kastam Baru last Saturday.

Hamzah said the suspect was arrested following a police report on the loss of electric cables at a Palm Height shop lot along Jalan Dam on October 11 last year.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the cable covers where the copper wires inside were missing, believed to have been sold by the suspect.

Hamzah added that the suspect and the seized item were brought to the police station for investigation under Section 431 A of the Penal Code.