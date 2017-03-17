Marine cops to focus on enforcing SRO

KUCHING: The State Marine Police will focus on enforcing the Sarawak Rivers Ordinance (SRO) 1993 in a bid to minimise the occurrence of unwanted incidents involving water transportation.

Its commander ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman said a total of 282 incidents under the SRO was reported to the marine police throughout last year compared to only 181 cases the year before that.

“We will look into continuing our efforts this year because we are very concerned about the safety of passengers who utilise water transport.

“There will be no compromise for whoever violates the ordinance, and we will continue to work closely with the Sarawak Rivers Board to check on overloading on passenger crafts, as well against those who do not provide safety equipment,” he said during a press conference here yesterday.

He also disclosed that the amount of seizures made under the SRO for 2016 was worth RM566,000 compared to RM362,000 in 2015.

Additionally, Salehuddin said overall, the Marine Police received a total of 421 reports last year, which was an increase of 177 cases. Despite the increase in the number of cases, he said the value of seizures made last year compared to the year before declined by RM4,443,454 to RM24, 612,370.

“Most of the reports we receive fall under the SRO, followed by offences under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Immigration Act 1959/1963, and the Sarawak Forest Ordinance 2015.

“Apart from Sarawak Rivers Board, we also work closely with the State Forest Department to tackle illegal logging, as well as the Immigration Department to prevent illegal entry of foreigners.”

Earlier, Salehuddin led a state Marine Police monthly parade during which he presented commendation certificates to officers and rank-and-file personnel for their recent work-related performance.