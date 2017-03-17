MDEC records new investments of RM16.3 billion in 2016

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) recorded new investments totalling RM16.3 billion last year, up from the RM4.57 billion in 2015.

Chief executive officer Datuk Yasmin Mahmood said of this sum, RM6.43 billion was from new investors, for a record-breaking second consecutive year.

She noted that the RM9.84 billion from existing investors was also a promising figure despite the challenging economic landscape.

“We are very proud of last year’s achievement. Our strategy to lead the Digital Economy is paying off and we have seen a positive, healthy year from MSC-status companies in Malaysia with record new investments and strong numbers from new investors,” she told a media briefing on MDEC’s 2016 performance yesterday.

Yasmin said export sales from MSC Malaysia companies also rose 18 per cent to RM19.1 billion from RM16.2 billion in 2015, with the Creative Content and Technology (CCT) cluster recording the highest growth at RM1.17 billion.

“It is encouraging to see positive growth across all clusters. Not only did the CCT cluster exceed the RM1 billion mark, Infotech growth also surpassed Global Business Services at 26 per cent, recording the highest contribution yet,” she added.

She said despite uncertain economic conditions, 2016 witnessed a ten-fold increase in investments for niche focus areas, including eCommerce, Internet of Things, Cloud & Data Center, Big Data Analytics and Security, which contributed RM3.7 billion to total export sales last year.

It was an increase of 38 per cent from 2015.

On the 2017 outlook, Yasmin said as the year was dubbed the “Year of the Internet Economy”, MDEC would continue to drive a sustainable digital economy built upon a vibrant domestic IT industry.

“This will be done by adapting and diversifying MSC Malaysia Cybercentres, through the setting up new Digital hubs.

“It seeks to optimise locations to attract and maintain startup ecosystems with the necessary hard infrastructure offerings such as high speed broadband to enable growth of the Internet economy,” she added. — Bernama