Nanga Ngungun–Nanga Jagau road now being designed

KUALA LUMPUR: A 20-kilometre road connecting Nanga Ngungun to Nanga Jagau, which was approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak during the last Sarawak state election, is now in the designing process.

Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the RM50 million road project would be carried out under the ‘Jiwa Murni’ programme by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to save costs and to speed up the construction.

“It was not a mere promise, as PM (Najib) had in March last year approved a sum of RM50 million to build this road.

“The good news on this urgent project is that the ATM is in the process of designing the road and this project will be completed during the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) period.”

He said this in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (BN-Kanowit) on the status of the road project.

Nanta said the construction of a road between Kapit town in the interior of Sarawak and Kanowit, a distance of over 100 kilometres, would also begin with the appointment of a contractor for the job soon.

He said for this year under the 11MP, RM1.14 billion had been approved for Sarawak for rural road construction involving 17 new projects. — Bernama