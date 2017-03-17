No ransom demand for missing Labuan contractor – police

KOTA KINABALU: Police have not received any ransom for the missing contractor from Labuan who has been missing in the state capital since March 8.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the case for the missing Tan Sui Ting, 42, from Kampung Rancah-Rancah in Labuan, was being investigated by the police in Labuan and here.

“We are assisting our Labuan counterpart in the investigation as the man’s Toyota Hilux pick-up truck was found abandoned at Kampung Lembaga Padi in Inanam on March 10.

“Forensic police have carried out an investigation on the vehicle but found no criminal element at the scene.

“Police K9 were also used, covering about a three-kilometre perimeter, but did not find any suspicious activity,” he said.

Police also had not received any ransom demand pertaining to the case, said Chandra who urged the public not to make any speculation as police were still investigating the case.

“There have been many comments and speculation in social media regarding this case.

“We, therefore, urge the public not to make any assumption and let the police carry out their investigation.

“If we have any clue or information we will call for a press conference,” he said.

Tan, a contractor from Labuan, was reported missing after coming to the state capital to buy spare parts for his Toyota Hilux pick-up truck on March 8.

The vehicle was found being abandoned at a village in Inanam, with documents strewn on the ground.

Family members have sought help in social media to find Tan, fearing for his safety.

It is also reported that Tan has never gone missing before.