Opportunities abound in India’s railway industry

KUALA LUMPUR: CIDB Holdings Sdn Bhd is inviting Malaysian companies to take advantage of the vast opportunities that exist for them in India’s railway industry.

Inviting Malaysian construction stakeholders to the “Indian Rail Land and Stations Redevelopment Business Opportunities In India” seminar, co-hosted by CIDB on March 20, Chairman Datuk Seri Ir Judin Abdul Karim hoped Malaysian contractors would take up the challenge.

“Working closely with the Rail Land Development Authority, Indian Railways and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd, we are looking at revamping up to 400 stations,” he told reporters at a press conference yesterday.

CIDB Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia.

Judin also said Malaysian companies need to seize the opportunities now as the contracts were open to every nation.

The project redevelopment would span over 10 to 15 years and 50 companies have already expressed interest to participate in the Indian railway, he added.

On the one-day conference, he said Malaysian and Indian panelists would use the platform to deliver different strategic partnerships, related to Indian rail, land and station redevelopments opportunities on a public-private partnership across India.

“Focus will be on the redevelopment of major train stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad and the land around the stations.

“The idea is to develop the land, similar to our Kuala Lumpur Sentral station.

“This would spur more business opportunities and increase the livelihood of the region,” Judin added. — Bernama