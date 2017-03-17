Petra Jaya Hockey Festival promises plenty with 46 teams

KUCHING: The Petra Jaya Hockey Festival to be held at Petra Jaya Hockey Stadium has received an overwhelming response, with 46 teams signing up for the meet from March 18-19.

Out of the number, 13 teams will be vying for the Boys’ Under-17 crown and they are SMK St Co, Miri, Siburan Boys, SMK Green Road A, SMK Green Road B, SMK Green Road C, SMK Agama, SMK Sri Matang, Telaga Air HC, KHLT, SMK Penrissen A, SMK Penrissen B, St Thomas and Falcon HC.

Seven teams are confirmed for the Girls’ Under-17 competition, namely SMK St Co, Miri, SMK Sri Matang, Telaga Air HC A, Telaga Air HC B, Siburan Girls, SMK Penrissen A, SMK Penrissen B and Falcon HC.

The Boys’ Under-12 category will see SK Telaga Air A, SK Merpati Jepang A, SK Telaga Air B and SK Merpati Jepang B taking part.

Meanwhile, SMK St Co, Miri, Warrior HC A, Warrior HC B, KHC, SEB Dragons, Unimas A, Unimas B, Airforce Flystick, Gertak Young Guns, Hornbill HC and Ranger HC are pitted against each other for the Men’s Open title while the teams in the Women’s Open are SMK St Co, Miri, X-P One, Reunite HC and Unimas.

There are six teams — Warrior HC, SEB Mix, MatHoc’s Hornbill, KHC, Gertaq HC and Airforce Flystick HC — fighting for the Veterans crown.

Competition format is Nine-a-side and each team is only allowed to register a maximum of 12 players.

Petra Jaya Hockey Festival is organised by the Ex-Sarawak Hockey Players Association (PBPHS) and supported by the Ex-Kuching Hockey Players Club, the State Sports Council and SK Major General Dato Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, PBPHS president Haidel Heli said the tournament is one of the several activities lined up in the association’s annual calendar.

“It is aimed at giving hockey enthusiasts in the state a chance to display their skills through a competitive event. This festival also represents the best platform to unearth new players from primary and secondary school level,” he added.