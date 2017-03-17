Police arrest housebreaking suspects

MARUDI: Police here arrested two housebreaking suspects at Kampung Muhibbah in Long Lapok, Tinjar on Wednesday.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department of Marudi police station and Beluru police station arrested the suspects, aged 31 and 21, around 10am.

When contacted yesterday, Baram police chief DSP Gabriel Risut confirmed the arrests and said police also seized items believed to belong to the housebreaking victim from several locations in the Lapok area.

He said the two suspects have been remanded to assist with the investigation of the case under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.

Last Saturday, the complainant from Kampung Bukit Balet reported that he returned home to find his house door had been forced open and his belongings missing. The stolen items were a generator set, television, DVD player, gas cylinder, and RM500, with the total estimated loss at RM4,400.