Police obtain Interpol Red Notice to arrest 4 N. Korean nationals

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian police have obtained the Interpol Red Notice for the arrest of four North Korean nationals in connection with the murder of Kim Jong-nam, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

“We have obtained the Interpol notice against them and we are hoping to get them through Interpol,” he said on the latest development in the on-going investigation into the Jong-nam murder case.

An Interpol Red Notice is the closest instrument to an international arrest warrant in use today.

Khalid when met by reporters at the closing of the International Rohingya Conference, here, yesterday said the four North Korean suspects were believed to be in Pyongyang now.

He said the four suspects were at klia2 during the incident and then left Malaysia.

The four wanted men are Rhi Ji-hyon, 33, Hong Song-hac, 34, O Jong-gil, 55, and Ri Jae-nam, 57.

They had entered Malaysia separately days before the murder.

Khalid said Jong-nam’s body had been handed over to the Health Ministry and Foreign Ministry to deal with it. — Bernama