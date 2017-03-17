Police record statement of egg-thrower

BINTULU: Police have taken a statement from a man who threw eggs at the glass door of a telecommunications company store here on Wednesday.

When contacted, Bintulu police chief Supt Zailanni Amit confirmed the incident, which occurred around 11am.

“We have made an arrest, a statement from the individual involved has also been taken and we have warned him of his actions,” he said.

Zailanni said as there were no threats or losses involved, the man was released after being questioned. He added the man’s actions were apparently driven by his dissatisfaction with the telecommunications company.