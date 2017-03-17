Protect Sabah’s God given gifts – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is blessed with beautiful nature and everyone has the responsibility to take care and protect it, Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Pnglima Masidi Manjun said.

“We have been blessed with nature so we must take care of these God given gifts,” Masidi told those who attended Sabah Tourism Board ‘tweetup’ with him on Wednesday night.

Masidi who goes by the Twitter handle @MasidiM, also reminded those who participated in Sabah Tourism Board’s Picture of the Day contest that they are ambassadors of Sabah and therefore have the responsibility to promote the state.

“One of the reasons we are here is because we have great love for Sabah. We should celebrate for making Sabah what it is today. We are the preferred destination,” he said, adding that 2016 was the best year for Sabah’s tourism as tourist arrival was at an all time high at about 3.42 million.

Masidi added that tourism was the only industry controlled by Sabahans, where about 95 per cent employed were locals.

“So if anything were to happen to the state tourism, the first people to suffer would be Sabahans. It is therefore important for us to continue to promote tourism in Sabah,” he said.