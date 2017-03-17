Sabah Energy Corp launches third phase gas distribution project

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) has launched its Third Phase Gas Distribution Project, which entails distributing natural gas in liquefied form.

Launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman here yesterday, the RM60 million project would be able to overcome the constrains faced under phases one and two, thus widening the spectrum of customers in Sabah.

Speaking to reporters, SEC chief executive officer Datuk Harun Ismail said the liquefied gas under the third phase was expected to be available for distribution in 12 months’ time.

SEC expects to triple the volume of gas distribution within four years, he said, adding that, “In the first phase, we manage to get only 0.2 million standard cubic feet per day, while in the second phase, about 1.2 milion cubic feet per day.

“We expect in the third phase of gas distribution, we will be able to triple the volume to about six milion cubic feet per day.

“It depends on supply and demands.”

Harun said there were certain segments that could not be reached in the first and second phases such as some users in Kudat, Tenom, Ranau, Keningau and Beaufort due to several factors.

The constraints include getting a space for compressed natural gas storage or prospective consumers are located further from the range of the existing virtual gas pipeline system, he said.

Upon completion of the third phase, SEC hopes to continue distributing natural gas to these areas, he said, adding that the virtual gas pipeline (VPS) has the potential to be expanded to cover the whole state when the Pan Borneo Highway is ready.

Earlier in his speech, Harun said SEC was partnering with Zhangjiagang Furui Special Equipment Co. Ltd (Furuise) to set up a joint venture company known as SEC Gas Sdn Bhd to build a facility for the project in the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park.

Besides being an equity partner, Furuise, a major enterprise from China which specialises in liquefied natural gas, will also bring its latest technology to this project, he said.

SEC has been distributing natural gas by pipeline since 1986 and the first phase was then followed by an alternative approach to bring it beyond the boundaries of the physical pipeline network.

The alternative second phase known as the VPS of delivering compressed natural gas, which was launched in 2012, enabled SEC to increase the gas delivery volume by four times.

SEC is now supplying natural gas to 22 customers within the greater Kota Kinabalu area. — Bernama