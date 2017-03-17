Sarawak 

SMK St Anthony outshines other schools in district

High scorers of SMK Tinggi Sarikei.
High scorers of SMK St Anthony Sarikei.

SARIKEI: SMK St Anthony outshone other schools in the district in the 2016 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results with a School Average Grade (GPS) of 3.78; and 24 of the 250 candidates achieving straight-A results.

Top straight-A scorers are Ivy ting (9A+,1A,1A-); Kathie Ting Zhi Ying (8A+, 2A and 2A-); Daniella Lau Say li (8A+ and 2A); Ngu Wei Jie (7A+,3A and1A-); Eileen Law (6a+ and 4A); Geneieve Wong (6A+,3A and 1A-) and  Nur Aisyah Johari (6A+, 2A and 2A-).

Two students scored 5A+ and 5A; one student (5A+, 4A and 1A-); two students (5A+ and 4A); one student (5A+, 3A and 2A-) and the rest of the students obtained at least one A+.

The pass rate was 87.6 per cent.

SMK Tinggi Sarikei meanwhile obtained a GPS of 3.82 with a pass rate of 93.43 per cent.

Twelve out of a total of 185 candidates achieved excellent results with grade A in all 10 subjects taken; five scored 9As; seven scored 8As; eight obtained 7As and 12 scored 6As.

SMK Bandar Sarikei which registered 118 candidates produced one 9As scorer; two students obtained 7As; three students 6As; two students 5As; three students 4As and nine students 3As.

The school notched a 76.27 pass rate with a GPS of 5.54.

Among its top students are Elina Ling (9As); Wong Siew Lok (7As) and Wong Zing Zing (7As).

