Teen girl who drove against traffic pleads not guilty to drug abuse

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A teenager who drove against traffic flow on the North South Expressway last Tuesday, resulting in a motorist to be killed, pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to drug abuse.

Ng Pei Ven, 19, was charged with self-administration of the amphetamine drug at the Narcotic Criminal Investigation office of the Seberang Perai Tengah police headquarters near here at about 5 pm last March 14.

The girl, who is a part-time model, was charged under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and faced an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine of up to RM5,000, if found guilty.

Prosecuting officer ASP Md Azman Kadir, who prosecuted, offered bail of RM8,000 with one surety, and also requested a court order for her to report herself at the narcotic department every week.

He also requested a court order to suspend her driving licence as the case was of public interest.

However, the court could not decide on the matter yet as investigation on Ng’s traffic case under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987 was still pending.

Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap then allowed Ng bail of RM5,000 with two sureties and also ordered her to report herself at the nearest police station once a week.

In the 7.50 am at Km 134 of the North South Expressway, the woman, who was driving a Proton Gen-2 against traffic flow, collided into a Perodua Kelisa with Mohamad Fandi Rosli, 26, at the wheel.

Mohamad Fandi, a technician at a factory in Perai who was on his way home after work, died on the spot from severe head and body injuries.

The woman was believed to have been driving against traffic flow for about five kilometres before colliding into Mohamad Fandi’s car in the accident which involved six vehicles. Five people were injured. – Bernama