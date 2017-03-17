Teen killed in Sandakan entertainment outlet fire

BELURAN: A teenager was burnt to death after an entertainment premises was destroyed in a fire at Kampung Gambaron 2 in Telupid yesterday.

Edmend Tedy, 18, was believed to be trapped inside a room and his remains were found after the fire was extinguished.

Prior to the 1.30am incident, the victim had gone to meet his friend, who worked as a DJ at the entertainment premises, and slept in his friend’s room located on the top floor of the building.

It was revealed that the fire originated from the kitchen of the workers’ quarters located on the upper level of the premises.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 2.11 am and subsequently sent a team of fire fighters from Kinabatangan to the scene.

However, due to the 101-kilometre distance, the firefighters only arrived at 3.32 am.

Beluran chief police Superintendent Shivanathan Velautham said the victim’s charred body was found at 4.30am after the fire was put out and sent to the Duchess of Kent Hospital for post mortem.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses were still under investigation.