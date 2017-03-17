Top students share secret of their success

Pung Cheng Khee Jordan Ku Wei Shan

KUCHING: Time management and an all-year-round revision on every study material are some of the secrets behind the success of two candidates here who scored 10 A+ in the 2016 SPM exam.

SMK St Joseph, Kuching student Jordan Ku Wei Shan said his parents had instilled in him good study discipline as well as time management.

“My parents had given me a lot of motivation along the way. They guided me well since I was young and they told me that if you work hard you can achieve what you want,” he told The Borneo Post after the announcement of the SPM results at the auditorium of the State Education Department here yesterday.

Ku said in fact there was no secret to his success except hard work, consistent studying and good time management.

“Honestly, I did not expect to get A+ in the 10 subjects I sat for. It was quite a surprise to me, but I’m excited.

“I’m very happy with my achievements. I thank my teachers, my parents and friends for their motivation and support,” he said.

On his preparation for the examination, he said he tried to study for about two hours after school.

He said he would make the effort to study as much as possible in the evening before going to bed.

“But I run a lot and exercise to take my mind off studying. I also play basketball in school,” he said.

With that kind of result, Ku hopes to obtain a scholarship to pursue pre-university studies in a private college. He wants to study medicine.

Another 10A+ achiever, Pung Cheng Khee from SMK Batu Lintang, attributed her success to spending time reading up on some of the topics before they were taught in class.

She also went for tuition to strengthen weakness in six subjects – Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Bahasa Malaysia, Chinese and Additional Mathematics.

“An all-round revision is important for all subjects. I prepared for the examination months and not days before the examination,” she said.

Pung, who is doing a Monash University Foundation Year at Sunway College Kuala Lumpur, said scoring A+ in all the 10 subjects she took was really unexpected, especially in Mandarin.

She said the Mandarin paper was so tough that even her teacher found the standard very high.

“Since Form 4, I had not scored A+ in the language subjects – English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin.

“The highest I ever scored in any of the three subjects was A- so getting straight A+ was most unexpected,” she said.