Universiti Malaya in top 100 Asia Universities ranking 2017

KUALA LUMPUR:Universiti Malaya has been listed as the top 100 of Asia Universities ranking 2017 by Times Higher Education (THE).

THE in a statement yesterday said Universiti Malaya, a new entrant in the list was placed at 59th, followed by another newcomer, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) in the top 120.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) were placed within 121-130 band.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Petronas made it within the 141-150 band, Universiti Sains Malaysia (151-160 band) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (161-170 band). Universiti Teknologi MARA and Universiti Utara Malaysia ranked at 251+.

THE rankings editor, Phil Baty said it was a great news that Malaysia has more than doubled its representation in this year’s ranking of Asia’s best universities, claiming nine places in the top 300 list, up from four last year.

“Overall this ranking of Asia’s best 300 universities proves what a dynamic, diverse and competitive higher education region in the continent is becoming. Malaysia is a key part of that development but must make sure it does not get left behind,” he said.

THE World University Rankings are the only global performance tables that judge research intensive universities across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. — Bernama