Act 355 may have discriminatory, unconstitutional elements – Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is concerned over the discriminatory and unconstitutional elements in the proposed amendment to the Syariah Court’s (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 or Act 355.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said he has met all 25 Sarawak Barisan Nasional MPs in Kuala Lumpur recently and they have taken their own position regarding the matter.

He said he has communicated with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak regarding the Sarawak BN’s stand on Act 355, and he would leave it to him to tackle the matter.

He pointed out there should not be any discriminatory elements, since Article 8 of the Federal Constitution clearly stressed on equality before the eyes of the law.

“What we suggest is to look at it (Act 355) judiciously. We fear there are discriminatory elements. This is syariah law, nothing to do with hudud, but the only thing we are concerned about is the penalty (to be imposed).

“For example, if I am caught stealing with another friend, he’s a non-Muslim and I am a Muslim. The penalty for me could be higher than his penalty in the civil court. But, under Article 8 in the Federal Constitution, everybody is equal under the eyes of the law.

“So, there must be no discriminatory penalty because we are all equal. He’s Malaysian and I’m Malaysian, he’s a non-Muslim and I am a Muslim, the penalty must be equal. That’s all,” he said at a press conference after launching the 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Programme at Muara Tuang today.

The Act 355 Bill is expected to be tabled and debated in the current parliamentary meeting, and a vote may be called for it to be passed.