Boy, motorcyclist killed in accidents

TUARAN: A boy and a motorcyclist were killed in separate road accidents at Ranau-Tamparuli road and Beaufort-Papar yesterday and Thursday.

The 14-year-old boy died in a four-vehicle collision involving a five-ton trailer truck, a Proton Saga car, a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck and a Perodua Kancil car at Ranau-Tamparuli road, near Kampung Koporingan, here yesterday morning.

The boy who was a passenger in the Proton Saga car died at the scene of head and body injuries.

District police chief DSP Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said that it was believed the 4.45am accident occurred when a tyre of the trailer truck burst, causing the 49-year-old driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck which was heading for Kota Kinabalu from Ranau rammed into the Toyota Hilux, Proton Saga and Perodua Kancil that were coming from the opposite direction.

“A boy in the Proton Saga car died at the scene and six others sustained minor injuries,” he said yesterday.

The driver of the trailer truck had been detained to assist in the police investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, said Abdul Fuad.

Meanwhile, Charlie bin Kapong was killed when his motorcycle collided head-on with a trailer truck at Km 10.5, Beaufort-Papar road, near Kampung Lumat, on Thursday.

The 43-year-old rider from Kg. Bamban, Sipitang, died on the spot after he was dragged a couple of metres under the trailer in the 4.40pm incident.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abd. Razak said initial police investigation found that the victim was heading to Sipitang from Papar when his motorcycle apparently swerved into the path of the oncoming trailer truck on the single lane road.

“The driver of the trailer truck, a 51-year-old man from Inanam, was heading to Kota Kinabalu from Beaufort when the incident happened.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Beaufort Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.