Call to inculcate anti-drug culture in youngsters

TAWAU: An ‘anti-drug’ culture should be inculcated among youngsters starting from primary school as they can fall prey to drug abuse regardless of age.

The chairman of Tawau Drugs Restoration Committee (DRC), Tan Sri Datuk Liew Yun Fah said drugs not only influenced 50 to 60-year-olds, but also primary school pupils nowadays.

For instance, the 19-year-old girl who tested positive for drug abuse when she drove against traffic on the PLUS highway in Peninsula and killed 26-year-old father-to-be, Mohd Fandi, recently.

“This incident might become our wake up call to step away from drugs. Everyone should take responsibility to ensure drugs are eliminated without relying on certain parties.

“Therefore, DRC will work together with the National Anti-Drugs Agency, police and Pemadam by organising various drug awareness programs at every district from time to time,” said Liew to the media after a meeting with the National Anti-Drugs Agency held at a hotel here yesterday.

He also advised all parents to play their vital roles in educating and guiding their children to steer clear of drugs.