Income tax exemption to religious institutions or organisations

The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia’s office in Kuching.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Minister has issued an exemption order under paragraph 127(3)(b) of the Income Tax Act 1967 [Act 53] to exempt from the payment of tax all income received by any religious institutions or organisations established in Malaysia exclusively for the purpose of religious worship or advancement of religion and is not conducted for profit.

A religious institution or organisation that is eligible for an exemption under the said order must be registered with the Registrar of Societies or under any written law governing such institution or organisation.

The registration pre-condition to get the exemption is in tandem with the government’s intention that religious institutions be well governed and not misused by irresponsible parties, the director general of Inland  Revenue  Inland Revenue  Board of Malaysia said in a statement yesterday.

For the avoidance of doubt, the exemption order also applies to any religious institutions or organisations established under any written law governing those institutions or organisations, the statement said.

The exemption order was gazetted on February 15, 2017 and comes into force from the Year of Assessment  2017,

The exemption provided for under the order is in line with the amendment of paragraph 13(1)(b) of Schedule 6 of the Income Tax Act 1967 (Act 53) which had been laid down & approved by the previous Parliament session.

For more information,  contact:  Tel : 1-800-88-5436  (LHDN)  or at its Official Portal: www.hasil.gov.my.  — Bernama

