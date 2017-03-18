M’sia firm in disallowing Beauty and the Beast screening

KLUANG: The government is firm in its stand to not allow the screening of the film ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in the country if Walt Disney could not meet the Film Censorship Board’s request for a minor cut involving a gay scene.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said Malaysia has its own laws and culture which should be respected by Walt Disney.

“Any films on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender), the government will not allow (for screening) because the elements portrayed in the movie could influence us,” he told reporters when asked on the screening of the film which had been shelved.

He was met after the opening of the National Anti-Drugs and Prisons Day celebration by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Simpang Renggam Prison near here today.

Nur Jazlan also questioned the refusal by Walt Disney to meet the request by the censor board to cut the gay scene.

“They can do that (not wanting to cut the scene) because the Malaysian market is small, if not screened (in Malaysia), they will not lose much.

“If it is China, Russia or the United States, they (Walt Disney) would certainly bow to their demand,” he added.

The film was to be screened in the country since yesterday, but had to be shelved as there was a controversy on the gay character, LeFou. – Bernama