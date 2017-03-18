Latest News Nation 

No more flight delays caused by baggage handling issues – MAHB

Baggage piled up at KLIA due to handling issues, causing flight delays on March 17, 2017. Photo source: Badrul Hisham Shaharin/Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR: There are no more flight delays caused by baggage handling problems at the KL International Airport (KLIA) as at midnight last night, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said.

In a statement, MAHB said the baggage handling problems at the Main Terminal of the airport, which caused flight delays, had been resolved and the situation had returned to normal from yesterday’s morning.

A total of 48 flights were delayed yesterday due to the baggage handling issues.

“We have been informed by AeroDarat Services Sdn Bhd, the ground handler appointed by several airlines at the KLIA, that their vendor had resolved the manpower shortage issues,” it added.

MAHB advises passengers to arrive at the airport early to ensure a smoother journey. – Bernama

