Stop spreading ‘Raja Bomoh’ video – Asyraf Wajdi

ALOR GAJAH: The public has been reminded against spreading the video on the rites performed by an individual known as ‘Raja Bomoh’, purportedly to protect Malaysia from foreign attacks, particularly North Korea.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that by spreading the video, those concerned would indirectly be promoting the ‘bomoh’ or shaman.

“That is exactly his (Raja Bomoh) motive, for the video to be viraled and he become more popular,” he told reporters after opening the joint-meeting of UMNO branches in the Alor Gajah division here last night.

Also present was Alor Gajah UMNO division leader Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafaar Atan.

A video recording and pictures of the shaman, whose name is Ibrahim Mat Zin, performing his latest ritual have become viral on the social media.

This time it was to protect Malaysia against any attacks, especially North Korea, following the murder of North Korean Kim Jong-nam at the KL International Airport 2 last Feb 13.

Three days ago, Perak deputy mufti Zamri Hashim said the Perak government had issued a fatwa condemning the rituals of the ‘Raja Bomoh’ under Section 36 and Section 37 of the Islamic Administration Enactment (Perak) 2004 on on Aug 3, 2015.

The bomoh used various objects for ritual purposes, and his actions contradict the syariah laws and are considered forbidden. – Bernama