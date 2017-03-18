Teacher’s four children all achieve straight A’s

SANDAKAN: Teacher Loh York Law revealed how all her four children achieved straight A’s in their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

Her youngest daughter, Aerissa Hui Yan Yue, scored 11A’s (7A+, 2A, 2A-) in SPM 2016, the results of which were announced yesterday, making her one of the best students in SPM in Sabah, and the best in Sandakan.

“The secret is to believe in your children. Trust that they have the ability to do what is right and arrange their own time. Trust in your children. They know how to separate their play time and study time.

“Set a logical target for them. We do not need to give them unnecessary pressure,” she said.

Loh, who is also a teacher at Sekolah Menengah St Mary, said that she did not want her children to enrol in the same school she is teaching so that they could be free.

Loh said that her eldest son who achieved 9A’s in SPM, had given motivation to her younger children as he had set the standard.

“My younger children look up to their older brother and look at him as a role model. So my second child got a better result than my first child, and the younger siblings always get better results than my older children,” she explained.

Loh also said that she gave her children one computer each in their young age.

“At around five years old, I gave them a computer. Educational games on computer have helped a lot in improving their English.

“They are also free to use the internet, but I could see what they are doing because we put the computer near the living room area, not in their rooms. That way I could monitor what they do with the internet,” she added.

Loh said her husband, who is a doctor, did not pressure their children into pursuing a particular occupation, but gave them freedom to choose whatever ambition they wished to pursue.