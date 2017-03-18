The past catches up with Balui

Logjam in upper Bakun the result of timber activities there more than three decades ago

KUCHING: The logjam in the Balui River is not caused by ongoing logging activities but by decaying wood left behind by previous loggers in the area more than three decades ago.

In disclosing this, state Forest Department director Sapuan Ahmad said the debris also comprised wood that had resurfaced after years of being underwater since the impoundment of the dam on Oct 13, 2010.

“The cause of the debris upriver from Bakun HEP is the result of logging activities that took place there more than three decades ago, coupled with the fact that there were also debris from dead wood in the area where the water level had risen after Bakun HEP dam was impounded,” he told The Borneo Post at his office here yesterday, reiterating that there was no more logging activity there.

However, Sapuan disclosed that there were five logging licences still active in the whole Upper Belaga, but they were far from the dam.

“These licences will expire by end of this year and be subjected for renewal. But based on what the state government has decided, these licences won’t be renewed,” he stressed.

Sapuan’s remarks were made in response to Belaga assemblyman Liwan Lagang’s claim that there were still massive logging activities going on in the area, which had caused the debris.

On this note, Sapuan said the present location of the debris was about 150km upriver from Bakun HEP dam and were floating in stagnant water, in that the Balui River is no longer flowing after the dam impoundment.

“The length of the (area filled with) debris is about 4km; it is now near Long Jawie,” he said.

Sapuan also explained that the debris would float towards the banks of Balui River in the morning and then, towards the centre of the waterway during noon due to wind as well as the current factor.

According to him, a report on the present situation at Balui River was compiled by his men who had just come back from the site.

Moreover, he also said another more comprehensive report would be prepared by the Natural Resources and Environmental Board (NREB) – the key agency tasked with finding the root cause of the logjam.

State NREB controller Peter Sawal had said that the agency was collecting data for the report, which he expected to hand over to Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg either by the end of this month or early next month.

Additionally, Sapuan also said he would make a trip to the affected area soon to find out for himself the situation on the ground.