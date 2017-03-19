AIFFA 2017: A platform for young filmmakers to pursue creative passion

PETALING JAYA: The Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) 2017 to be held in May is a good platform for local young filmmakers to pursue their creative passion.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the young local fimmakers could utilise AIFFA 2017 as their means to reach the world as their works would also be screened at international level.

“The true objective of AIFFA is to bring Asean cinema and Asean creative passion together.

“This is their best way to move with the utmost speed to make a mark in the world through the festival,” he said at the launch of AIFFA 2017 here, on Friday.

His speech text was delivered by the Sarawak Assistant Minister of Tourism, Datuk Lee Kim Shim.

AIFFA 2017 which entered its third edition this year would be held in Kuching, Sarawak from May 4 to 6.

AIFFA is a platform to promote Asean films to the international market. It facilitates collaborations and networking within the Asean film industry and provides business opportunities for film distributors and exihibitors.

Another objective of AIFFA is to attract tourism and filmakers to Malaysia.

Abang Johari said blessed with natural heritage in the region, Asean has become the source of inspiration for filmmakers all over the world.

Its 10 member-countries are also renowned for their fantastic locations as they offer ‘natural studios’ milieu that could enhance young filmmakers’ storytelling prowess, he noted.

“Sarawak for example, offers a natural studio setting with the richness of its nature, the charming people and centuries of history,” he said.

The chief minister pointed that as Asean community shared commond life background, the films produced based on stories and aspirations of local people could be an inspiration to others, especially the regional society.

“AIFFA positions this passion perfectly and this is what makes us in Asean feel like we have so much in common,” he said.

The festival which was first introduced in 2013 is expected to be enlivened with the presence of more than 200 delegates including local and international personalities and celebrities.

AIFFA 2017 director, Livan Tajang said a total of 16 award categories would be unveilled during the opening night in recognition of the contributions of the film society including directors, directors of photography, actors, writers and editors as well as the lifetime achievement award.

“This year, we received more than 120 film submissions for AIFFA 2017 from 10 Asean countries, including 44 from Malaysia,” she said. — Bernama