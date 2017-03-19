Bukit Beruntung drowning: Body of Muhammad Ikhwan recovered

HULU SELANGOR: The body of Muhammad Ikhwan Mohd Ridwan, 10, swept by strong currents in Sungai Selangor at Kampung Timah, Bukit Beruntung was recovered at about 10.20am today.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt R Supramaniam said the body was found on the banks of Sungai Selangor River about three kilometres from the search and rescue operation centre.

He said the victim’s identity was confirmed by his family from the clothings and physical signs found on the body.

“The post-mortem is still being conducted at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital,” he told a press conference here today.

He said search efforts for another victim, Muhammad Aiman Kamarul Ariffin, 12, was on-going.

Some 115 police personnel including the public are involved in the search which is into its third day today.

In the incident at 5 pm last Friday, eight children, aged nine to 12 years, from the nearby housing area were swept away by an extraordinary high tide while they were scooping for fish in Sungai Selangor.

Five drowned while one survived.

The five who drowned were siblings Shahrizat Abdullah, 12, and Shahrizwan, 10; Amirul Hakimi Khairul Amru, 9, Muhammad Iskandar Shah, 12, and Muhammad Aiman Fitri Md Asmadi, 12. – Bernama