Cancer accounts for 13.56 per cent of deaths in government hospitals

KUCHING: Cancer is one of the top three most common causes of death in Malaysia, responsible for 13.56 per cent of all deaths in government hospitals in 2015.

Pink Ribbon Wellness Foundation patron Puan Sri Maniseh Adam said the latest National Cancer Registry Report found that a total of 64,275 medically and non-medically certified cancer deaths reported to the National Registration Department for the 2007 to 2011 period.

“The number of medically certified cancer deaths has generally increased over the years,” Maniseh said at a

breast healthcare and wellness campaign held at M Hotel here yesterday.

She said the foundation had played its part to heighten awareness of breast cancer among women in the country.

The foundation had also formed a group called Pink Ribbon Alliance to connect, support and inspire cancer survivors.

“There is always hope. We are not victims, we are warriors,” Maniseh said.

She said the foundation together with a private hospital – Beacon Hospital – did not come to the city empty-handed.

“Beacon Hospital fulfills its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by providing subsidised treatment to those who cannot afford it.” she said.

The Beacon Radiotherapy Welfare Fund is a CSR project to help less privileged cancer patients and their families in the battle against cancer.

She said Beacon Hospital would sponsor or subsidise the cost of treatment for underprivileged patients undergoing radiotherapy (Linac) or radiosurgery (Cyberknife).

Maniseh disclosed that Beacon Hospital would soon launch a Chemotherapy Welfare Fund to provide subsidy for chemotherapy treatment and herceptin, which is quite costly.

Herceptin is a cancer medication that interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body.

Maniseh hoped that cancer patients in Sarawak would not miss out on the opportunity for the subsidies.

According to her, Beacon Hospital had carried out similar programmes at a cost of RM2 million over a period of two years in Sabah.

The foundation would continue to work closely with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to reach out to cancer survivors.

Besides seminars, the one-day programme offered participants free health screening.