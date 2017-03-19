Nation 

Malaysia firm in not allowing screening of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

KLUANG: The government is firm in its stand to not allow the screening of the film ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in the country if Walt Disney could not meet the Film Censorship Board’s request for a minor cut involving a gay scene.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said Malaysia has its own laws and culture which should be respected by Walt Disney.

“Any films on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender), the government will not allow (for screening) because the elements portrayed in the movie could influence us,” he told reporters when asked on the screening of the film which had been shelved.

He was met after the opening of the National Anti-Drugs and Prisons Day celebration by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Simpang Renggam Prison near here yesterday.

Nur Jazlan also questioned the refusal by Walt Disney to meet the request by  the censor board to cut the gay scene.

“They can do that (not wanting to cut the scene) because the Malaysian market is small, if not screened (in Malaysia), they will not lose much.

“If it is China, Russia or the United States, they (Walt Disney) would certainly bow to their demand,” he added.

The film was to be screened in the country since Friday, but had to be shelved as there was a controversy on the gay character, LeFou.  — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of