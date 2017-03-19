Man endures 12 hours of excruciating pain after ring gets stuck on privates

GEORGE TOWN: A man had to go through a painful and nerve-wrecking 12 hours when a ring became stuck to his private parts since yesterday.

Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue station officer Mohd Asrul Naim Abidin said they received an emergency call from the Penang Hospital (HPP) on the incident at about 10.50am today.

He said a team of firefighters arrived at the hospital five minutes later and found the man, in his 20s, was in a state of semi-consciousness.

“It was understood that before the fire and rescue department reached the hospital, there were efforts by other departments trying to cut off the ring but failed to do so,” he told reporters today.

Mohd Asrul Naim said the firemen took about 10 minutes to cut off the ring and remove it from the victim’s private part.

He said it was understood the victim put on the ring since 8pm last night before having sex with his wife and the team was using a special tool to cut off the ring,” he said. – Bernama