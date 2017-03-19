Motorist killed, two injured in collision at Jalan Bau-Serikin

BAU: A lorry driver was killed on his way to work yesterday morning after his car was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle along Jalan Bau-Serikin here.

The 7am collision at KM18 off Jalan Gumbang/Bau claimed the life of 28-year-old Ransomacdy Caynon Jana, of Kampung Sibuluh, and left two other men in the other vehicle seriously injured.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department acting deputy chief ASP Mathew Manggie said initial investigation revealed that the car with the two men inside had veered into the opposite lane before colliding with the deceased’s vehicle.

“Traffic police investigators at the scene found that the car carrying the two men had gone out of control and entered the opposite lane where it crashed into Ransomacdy’s car.

“Firemen were called to the scene to extricate the victim, who was then pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” said Mathew, adding that Ransomacdy’s body was later sent to Bau Hospital for a post mortem. The two injured men in the second vehicle were also sent to Bau Hospital following the incident and admitted for further treatment.

It is learnt that Ransomacdy, who is married with two children, had just left his wife’s village at Kampung Gumbang to head to his workplace when the fatal collision occurred. The incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a separate fatal collision claimed the life of a 53-year-old motorcyclist at Mile 22 Kuching-Serian Road yesterday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Nyadan Ja’ao, was said to have attempted to enter a junction across the road when he was struck by an oncoming car travelling from Serian towards Kuching.

Traffic police personnel were on hand to investigate the 4.30pm accident after medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The incident has been classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.