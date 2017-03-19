Opposition puts on united front with Pakatan Harapan as GE14 looms

KUCHING: The formation of Pakatan Harapan Sarawak was announced today comprising PKR Sarawak, DAP Sarawak and Amanah Sarawak, but excluding PAS Sarawak.

In a joint press statement, the leaders of PKR Sarawak, DAP Sarawak and Amanah Sarawak said they have also concluded the seat allocation negotiation between the three parties for the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

“Basically, the agreement is that, in GE14, the respective parties will contest the parliamentary seats previously contested by each of them in GE14, with Amanah to contest those seats previously contested by PAS.

“There may be some variation but that will be subject to mutual agreement of the parties involved. Failing any mutual agreement, we will fall back to the arrangement that the party who contested that particular seat in GE13 will contest the seat in GE14,” stated the statement signed by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian, and Amanah Sarawak chairman Fidzuan Zaidi.

They also said the the three parties have also set up a secretariat consisting of two representatives from each party. They are namely Alan Ling and Wong King Wei from DAP, Nicholas Bawin and Lynette Tan from PKR, and Abang Halil and Fadhilah Sabali from Amanah.

“The secretariat will coordinate activities and cooperation amongst the three parties and shall be responsible for the drafting of Pakatan Harapan Sarawak’s joint manifesto for GE14,” they added.

They also said they are open to and welcome other opposition parties who are true to their cause.

In GE13 held in May 2013, PKR contested in 15 seats but only won one seat – Miri. DAP contested in 11 seats and won five – Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sibu, Lanang and Sarikei.

Amanah was not formed yet at that time, but it will contest the five seats previously contested by PAS. There are a total 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.