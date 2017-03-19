Pol sec: Defend Federal Constitution from being distorted, changed

KUCHING: All Malaysians regardless of their political affiliation must defend the Federal Constitution from being distorted or changed from its original nature, says a Political Secretary to Chief Minister Michael Tiang.

“Article 8 of the Federal Constitution says everyone is equal and not discriminated against before the law. This is the original intention from day one when Sarawak, Sabah and Malaya formed Malaysia in 1963.

“So if whoever supports and wants to table a Bill to increase Syariah Court’s judicial power to be on par or even surpass that of our Federal Judiciary, it is unacceptable and we cannot support it.

“This is diverting from the Constitution and the original foundation of Malaysia. Every Malaysian must defend the constitution from being distorted or changed. It does not matter which political camp you are in, BN or opposition, all parliamentarians must stand together to defend the constitution,” he said at a function in Emart Batu Kawa yesterday.

He was asked to comment on the possible amendment to Syariah Court (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355).

Tiang said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) had stated its stance several times on the matter.

“We are not against Syariah laws that have been in place for many years. The original intention of Act 355 is to give certain limited judicial powers to Syariah Court to deal with Syariah laws and Muslim affairs.

“There is never an intention from Parliament or the Federal Constitution to make Syariah laws having the same or more judicial powers as our federal judiciary.

“Although we do not know the exact details of the amendment to Act 355, but if the details are the same as what have been previously proposed by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, then we cannot accept or support it,” he said.

The Bill to amend the Act is expected to be debated and tabled in the current parliamentary sitting, where voting may be called to pass it.

Hadi tabled a Private Member Bill last year to seek amendments to the Act to enhance punishments meted out by the Syariah Court. Hadi’s Bill has been met with strong opposition from non-Muslims for fear that it might pave the way for Hudud to be implemented.

SUPP’s sole MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot has been instructed by party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian to vote against the Bill to amend Act 355 to reflect the party’s unwavering stance on Hudud.