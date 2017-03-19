Proposed Bandar Baru Nangka awaits approval

SIBU: The proposed new satellite town ‘Bandar Baru Nangka’ at Mile 11 Oya Road here is currently awaiting approval from the State Planning Authority (SPA).

This was disclosed by Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also Nangka assemblyman.

He said the development would be carried out in phases.

“An area of about 200 acres has been approved, whereas the master plan is already there,” Dr Annuar told reporters after officiating at an appreciation dinner for ‘Excellence SPM Clinic 2016’ (Klik_SPM f 16) here on Friday.

He said more than 1,000 houses would be built at the new township, including school, commercial and recreational areas.

Dr Annuar said the idea of having a development project in Kemuyang and the Nangka new township was for the extended families of those in Kampung Datu/Hilir.

“For Kemuyang, it is to cater for the extended families in Kampung Datu/Hilir, whereas the Nangka new township is open to everyone.”

With regard to Kampung Datu/Hilir, he said there was a need for a better master plan so that it’s acceptable to the residents.

“We have done a survey and most of the people think there must be some sort of development there, but they also want to participate in the development project. Secondly, most of them said it is better for them to stay or come back there to do either business or live there if there is evelopment in Kampung Datu/Hilir,” he said.

On a different matter, Dr Annuar said the Fire and Rescue Department here had identified the causes for the frequent fire outbreaks in villages here.

He said most of the residents were not aware of the dangers of (electricity) overloading.

Maybe, they are using a single-phase connection but they have air-conditioners, television and other electrical appliances – causing an overload.

Bomba and Sesco will thus hold workshops, talks and seminars to cascade down the information on fire safety to the residents.

“Perhaps, we may even need to visit them to raise their level of awareness on fire safety,” Dr Annuar said, adding that the fires that happened in Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Teku stemmed mostly from electrical factor.

In the recent fire in Kampung Bahagia Jaya, 11 persons from three families were left homeless when fire gutted four houses.