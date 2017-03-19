Reward for information leading to shoplifters caught on CCTV

KUCHING: A mobile shop operator is offering a reward to anyone who has information regarding two women who are suspected to have stolen four mobile phones from the outlet on Friday.

He said he found the devices missing around 9.30pm when closing up for the day. Upon reviewing security camera footage, he learned that perpetrators were two women posing as customers.

The stolen items are estimated to be worth over RM8,000.

It is also learnt that the subsequent postings of the footage on Facebook and other social media platforms also come with the message for members of the public to be on the lookout for the two women, should they attempt to sell the stolen devices. The postings also mention the offering of the reward for information that could lead to their capture.

When contacted yesterday, district police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed receiving a report on the case.

“The complainant lodged a report saying that he discovered the theft of four mobile phones while closing up around 9.30pm. The footage from the security cameras inside the premises shows two women committing the theft, which resulted in losses amounting to RM8,105,” he said, adding that police are in the process of identifying the two women.