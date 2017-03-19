Social media: Between reality and fantasy

KUALA LUMPUR: “The prices of RON95 and RON97 are expected to increase next month”….and in the blink of an eye, the social media will be swamped with analyses and comments from “cyber economic experts” who do not have the actual facts.

These writers are ever ready to pounce on the first chance to heat up even a non-issue, without any thought for credibility and accuracy, sending their comments viral on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and every other social media platform.

The excitement of discussing issues like the price of global crude oil or current economic situations without any understanding has become a wall that separates reality from the fantasy that clouds the minds of keyboard warriors.

Without any thought to the effects and consequences, they race to spread the ‘news’ without first checking the facts, in their bid to be the first to have that information.

To the Dean of the College of Law, Government and International Studies in Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Associate Professor Dr Ahmad Marthada Mohamed, the way to curb this worsening trend of spreading false news on the social media is through legal action.

Calling for a heavy penalty which should include a longer prison sentence as well as a fine, he said it would hopefully create more public awareness of the seriousness of their actions.

He said at present, although many arrests had been made, many people did not see the matter as serious or learn from it.

“Blocking the websites and personal social media is not enough,” Ahmad Marthada said.

“There should be a longer prison sentence, as well as community service, imposed on the culprits, not just to control the situation but also as a strong reminder to the people to be wise in their actions,” he told Bernama.

Giving the example of America, Ahmad Marthada said people who spread information on terrorism would be quickly detained without trial at the Guantanamo Bay military camp which is specifically for those implicated in terrorism activities.

Because of that, he said, Americans were now more cautious about spreading information and opinions, especially on sensitive issues.

In Malaysia, according to the records, from last year to Feb 1 this year, there has been 167 cases of internet and social media abuse which have been investigated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, including spreading false content and information on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

According to the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, during the same period, a total of 1,375 websites have been blocked for the offence of false content.

Under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, a person who spreads comments, requests, suggestion or false communication can be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed up to one year or both, if found guilty.

Stressing that education plays an important role in this matter, Ahmad Marthada said the ethics of social media use must be taught from the primary school level as communication tools like smartphones are also used by these students.

According to counselling psychologist at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), Professor Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzil Che Din, when spreading false information becomes a habit, the person will be prone to compulsive behaviour which makes him restless if he does not pass it on.

Describing these people as “coffee shop heroes” who talk without facts, he said they were hungry for recognition when the information gets the most “likes” on the social media and they get attention and reaction from others.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad said the public should practise the habit of Tabayyun to “check and verify” before passing on any information.

“If the information is right, but brings shame to a person, we are prohibited from spreading it. What more when it is false, spreading a lie is condemned in Islam,” he said.

According to Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, the ministry had set up the ‘sebenarnya.my’ portal on March 14 to verify information.

Through this, the ministry would get clarification from the relevant parties on issues which had been spread on the social media.

Members of the public can refer to this portal with its theme of “Tidak Pasti, Jangan Kongsi” (“If Unsure, Don’t Share”) to verify any information that they get on the internet. – Bernama