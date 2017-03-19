With higher education of students close at heart

APPLYING to enrol for tertiary education requires careful consideration.

What course to take and at which higher institution of learning has to be thought through properly. It is a huge decision that has to be made judiciously. But then, not every student is fortunate enough to have the benefit of counselling in weighing the options.

As such, quite a number of pre-U Sarawak students have approached the Higher Education Bureau of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) for help on enrolment issues. And working tirelessly to help them is Lai Huat Choi, who has been serving as a tertiary course counsellor for the past 17 years. He helps students fill in the application forms — based on their results and interests – and advises them on securing placement in local universities.

Looking back after nearly a decade at the job, he admitted that initially, he also did not know what to do with all the application forms.

“I had no clue. Back then, I had neither the means nor the right people to help me,” he told thesundaypost.

The 36-year-old said it was knowing the difficulties and hassles involved that drove him to lend a hand to Sarawak students wishing to pursue higher education.

A group leader

Lai started out in 2000 as one of the leaders of a group that provided counselling to Sarawak students. At that time, he was doing his first year at the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). The group served, he said, as good training ground for him to hone his counselling skills.

During that year (2000), he and other members of the group met every Friday for a training session under the guidance of the seniors.

“There, we started learning the ropes. In 2001, I was co-leading the group that jointly organised a counselling session with Saberkas Kenyalang Park Unit at Inti College Sarawak Kuching,” he added.

A year later, he was picked to lead the group and the experience he gained from it in the following two or so years made him a better counsellor.

At that time, he organised learning camps for Forms 4, 5 and 6 students. He also organised two seminars for students in Kuching and Sri Aman.

As a counsellor, he encourages students to go for higher education regardless of their results, saying, “Even with not-so-good grades, students can still apply to enrol in ILP (Industrial Training Institute) or Politeknik to learn specific skills.”

According to him, students, particularly those with lower results, tend to lose interest in studying — and this could also be due partially to financial constraints. This is where Lai comes in — to persuade them not give up easily. And he could not be happier when the students had “a change of heart” after a counselling session with him.

Lai said one of the reasons most students were not keen to go for higher studies was that they thought it would require a lot of money.

“It’s good our sharing session is helping them understand they can apply to ILP and other skills training institutes where they are not only given an education but also monthly allowances.”

Continue counselling services

After graduating from UTM, Lai continued to be part SUPP’s Higher Education Bureau counselling team. The then SUPP Youth chief Alan Sim had taken the initiative to assemble a group of young graduates to

help Sarawak students enrol for further studies in local universities.

“Being a volunteer is never easy. There were times we had to counsel students up to 1.30am. To be quite honest, I was more than exhausted but seeing the students stay up so late motivated me to carry on.

“It’s the satisfaction of helping students to attain their full academic potential that keeps me going. A mere ‘thank you’ is more than enough to continue giving free counselling,” he said.

True passion never runs dry is the axiom that best describes Lai. He said he would set up his own organisations to offer Sarawak students free counselling should SUPP cease operations of its Higher Education Bureau.

Specific case

Referring to a specific case, he said many Sarawak students applied do a medical course in 2013, and in that particular year, many students also scored excellent results in STPM. But many had their applications rejected because of the quota system.

“We received a total of 15 appeals but there was no way to help them all. Then, we came up with an idea — asking them to write us a letter on why they aspired to be doctors.”

Lai said one of the students wrote quite a touching letter and the bureau successfully helped her to enrol for a medical course at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

“She is now in Year Four and we still keep in touch.”

Lai, who now heads SUPP Higher Education Bureau, also remembers a student who wanted to be a dentist but ended up pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Engineering at Universiti Malaysia Perlis.

He said the student was not given the first choice course but he decided not to appeal.

“He scored 3.92 in STPM, an excellent result. In the end, he accepted what was given him. When we met again, he told us he does not regret his decision. Not only did he complete the bachelor’s degree, he also started lecturing at the university. Now, he is pursuing a PhD in the United Kingdom, funded by the university.”

According to Lai, this student was a little depressed when he was not given the first choice course. But little did he know that going for the second or even third choice could also lead to greener pastures.

Lai observed that students nowadays focused more on employability by enquiring “how much will I earn after graduating or which course has a higher chance of getting me employed on graduation” instead of asking what they were aiming for.

He concurred money mattered a lot but opined students should take their interests into consideration before picking a course.

“In general, graduates get more or less the same pay — between RM1,700 and RM2,400 — depending on the industry. It boils down to how you market yourself and how well you perform along the way. Instead of focusing on how much salary they will get later on, students, I think, should give more thought to what they want.”

Lai pointed out that a very low percentage of students whom he came into contact with could clearly say what they wanted.

Back in the days when the smartphone was unheard of, he said the counselling group and the students had to meet face to face. In modern society, he added, the Internet had made life easier as counsellors could respond to queries through emails or text messages.

“When I first started, it was so difficult keeping in touch because we did not have handphones, let alone smartphones. Now, a lot of things can be dealt with much more easily.”

His message to Sarawak students wishing to pursue tertiary education is “choose the course you want rather than follow the trend”.

He said young Sarawakians ought to follow their heart and go the extra mile to acquire knowledge, hone their skills and develop their capabilities.

“For those who didn’t get good results, don’t simply give up or get discouraged. You can choose to pick up certain skills, explore more as there are many ways to do this. Apart from local universities, we also help students apply to ILP and other skills training institutes.”

Lai hoped Sarawak students would not give up without even trying.

Currently a postgraduate student at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, he strongly advocates life-long learning.

Young Sarawakians who need help to enter local universities can contact the Bureau on Facebook (SUPP Higher Education Bureau).