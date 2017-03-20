Baramarta optimistic to achieve coal production target

MARTAPURA, South Kalimantan: The Banjar district government owned coal company PD Baramarta optimistic to meet the target of production, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“As coal price is now improving, we are optimistic production target can be achieved, ” said PD Baramarta Operations and Technical Manager Sudirman in Martapura, Saturday.

Baramarta has a total 2,035 hectares of land mines, but only around 500 hectares are being exploited located in Sungai Pinan.

He said that coal production last year have not been able to meet the target. It was only 1.4 million metric tons of production from 1.5 metric tons the set target.

The reasons was the price of coal decreased due to over-supply in market, so the demand for coal from a number of countries also fell.

“Since the last two years the price of coal slumped as demand was relatively small. But now the price began to improve, so that production can be maximized,” he said.

According to him, the countries most coal orders to PD Baramarta, who also supported by two sales contract holders, are Japan and China.

Two sales contract holders are PT Prima Multi Mineral and PT Nobel, while open pit mining system handled by PT Pama Persada Nusantara and PT Madani.

“During this time, the two countries that often buy coal are Japan and China. They need coal for power plants and other large-scale activities,” he said.

If production reaches the target, he said, the amount of profit sharing that the company contributed to the Banjar district is bigger enough to reach Rp8 billion.

“Last year the production was relatively small, the Baramarta contribution to Banjar government was Rp4 billion, but if the production high it can reach Rp8 billion,” he said.