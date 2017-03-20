Business centre set to boost Merapok growth

(From left) Awang Tengah and Naroden (second left) review the progress of the Anjung Merapok Entrepreneur Centre project.

LAWAS: Merapok’s potential as a strategic and important trading hub for Sabah and Sarawak will grow with the completion of Anjung Merapok Entrepreneurs Business Centre.

Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said there is already significant volume of trade between Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei at this strategic location and the completion of the upcoming Anjung Merapok Entrepreneurs Business Centre would boost the economic growth of the district.

Awang Tengah made the remarks during a working visit to the project site yesterday.

Also present were Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber Lawas chairman councillor Awangku Abidin Jinal Pengiran Jawa, Lawas district officer Hussaini Hakim and officials from the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development, Trade and Investment.

Merapok is a fertile region and producer of quality agricultural products, especially fruits, in Lawas.

Awang Tengah believed Anjung Merapok would boost cross-border trade volume between Sabah and Sarawak.

Among the infrastructure and facilities to built at the Anjung Merapok Entrepreneurs Business Centre are warehouses, parking lots for lorries, a rest and recreation (R&R) centre, retail space for 10 local entrepreneurs and a mini market.

Earlier, Naroden said the Anjung Merapok Entrepreneurs Business Centre project was ahead of schedule and was expected to be completed by August this year.

“It will be an important business centre which will boost the economic growth of Lawas,” he said.

Naroden stressed that ultimately, Anjung Merapok will create employment, business opportunity and boost the population in Merapok.