‘CM has authority to call up under-performing reps’

KUCHING: The Chief Minister has the authority to call up any state assemblyperson who he perceives to be underperforming.

He may make the assessment based on a scorecard or if there are too many complaints including by ‘word of mouth’ or through social media on their poor performance.

In stating this, chief political secretary to the Chief Minister, Abdullah Saidol, said this had happened during the leadership of the late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

“We do not deny that some were asked to retire due to health reasons. But there are also those who were asked to step down due to their poor performance,” said Abdullah in an interview during the Universiti Institut Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Pre-Graduation Night at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Saturday.

He said amongst the things the late chief minister often asked were ‘why am I hearing these stories about your performance?’ or ‘what happened to your Minor Rural Projects (MRP) and why are you not spending it?’ and so on.

“Yes, the current Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, is looking closely into the scorecard and he may call upon any assemblyman any time.

“Even though the State Secretary’s Office says that the assessment will be done once in every six months, Abang Jo may still assess them whenever he sees the need for him to do so,” said Abdullah, who is also the Semop assemblyman.

Abdullah pointed out that among the criteria that state assemblypersons are assessed on, the crucial one is project implementation in their respective constituencies and their timely completion.

“Not only that, projects particularly in the rural areas need to follow the right specification and costs are amongst the many things that need to be managed carefully.

“In some cases, contractors will bail out and hence the project is on hold. Upon logging in to their (Aduns) scorecard, there would be a red mark at this item, to indicate that there is something wrong with the project.

“This is why also Aduns need to work closely with implementing agencies like Public Works Department and Drainage and Irrigation Department. Failing to do so will affect the scorecard greatly,” he added.

The scorecard system was first introduced by Adenan in 2016.and Abang Jo has since put it to practice beginning of this year.