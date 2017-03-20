Croc culling: SFC monitors Sungai Undai in Pusa

The female crocodile being hauled into the boat by a SFC SWAT member.

BETONG: The culling of crocodiles by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) continues in earnest – this time, the exercise is concentrated in the waters of Sungai Undai in Pusa.

This was in response to the fatal crocodile attack on Besimillah Rajali, 46, in the previous week.

“Members of SFC’s Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) from our headquarters and Sibu office were deployed to the scene. The operation commenced last Thursday (March 16), scheduled to last eight days.

“We managed to cull a 2.27m female crocodile on Friday morning,” SFC said in a statement issued yesterday.

It also stated that seven baited hooks had been placed along the 3km stretch of Sungi Undai, towards the rivermouth.

The female crocodile culled on Friday was snared about 100m from the site, said to be where Besimillah was attacked, it added.

“We will continue to monitor the waters in the area in the hope to cull and remove crocodiles deemed dangerous from the river system,” SFC said, thanking Betong police for their assistance in the operation.